CLOT SHOT TAKES DOWN A BIKE COURIER 💉💉💉

I still can't understand what the CCP is going to do with 90% of their population dead and dying. Control is one thing, but what happens when you run out of people? That itself is a very scary thought. That means they don't care if everyone dies. They literally don't need us. We are the useless eaters.Credit: wake.the.fuck.up.





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