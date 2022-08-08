CLOT SHOT TAKES DOWN A BIKE COURIER 💉💉💉

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I still can't understand what the CCP is going to do with 90% of their population dead and dying. Control is one thing, but what happens when you run out of people? That itself is a very scary thought. That means they don't care if everyone dies. They literally don't need us. We are the useless eaters.Credit: wake.the.fuck.up.
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/