The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - The New Technocracy

Tues 1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK - Wed 8 AM AEDT
http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/
For full show notes and links referenced view my substack page at:
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/posted-the-live-with-your-brain-turned-0ba
Short list of links referenced in the show:
Executive Order
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2F7muYaby0
https://rumble.com/v24ha0g-bill-maher-speaks-up-for-medical-freedom-takes-shots-at-the-science.html
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty: Self-Spreading Vaccines, Transhumanist Ideology, and Government Gag Orders—The New Technocracy Threatening Hippocratic Medicine and the Nuremberg Code
1 hour 35 min
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/dr-aaron-kheriaty-self-spreading-vaccines-transhumanist-ideology-and-government-gag-orders-the-new-technocracy-threatening-hippocratic-medicine-and-the-nuremberg-code_4943584.html
SMART Cities and SMART policing
https://www.slideshare.net/gauravhtandon1/smart-policing-in-smart-cities
Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/
The Six Million Dollar Man Opening and Closing Theme (With Intro) HD Surround
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CPJ-AbCsT8
https://futurism.com/kurzweil-claims-that-the-singularity-will-happen-by-2045
