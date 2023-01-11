Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - The New Technocracy
26 views
channel image
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now
The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - The New Technocracy
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

 

Tues 1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK - Wed 8 AM AEDT

PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/ 

For full show notes and links referenced view my substack page at:

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/posted-the-live-with-your-brain-turned-0ba  

Short list of links referenced in the show:

Executive Order

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/ 

Pandemic, The Simpsons knew all along.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2F7muYaby0  

Bill Maher Speaks up for Medical Freedom, Takes Shots at The Science™

https://rumble.com/v24ha0g-bill-maher-speaks-up-for-medical-freedom-takes-shots-at-the-science.html 

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty: Self-Spreading Vaccines, Transhumanist Ideology, and Government Gag Orders—The New Technocracy Threatening Hippocratic Medicine and the Nuremberg Code

1 hour 35 min

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/dr-aaron-kheriaty-self-spreading-vaccines-transhumanist-ideology-and-government-gag-orders-the-new-technocracy-threatening-hippocratic-medicine-and-the-nuremberg-code_4943584.html 

SMART Cities and SMART policing

https://www.slideshare.net/gauravhtandon1/smart-policing-in-smart-cities 

Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/  

The Six Million Dollar Man Opening and Closing Theme (With Intro) HD Surround

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CPJ-AbCsT8  

Ray Kurweil is a big proponent of the “singularity”

https://futurism.com/kurzweil-claims-that-the-singularity-will-happen-by-2045 


Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket