Episode 558 June 25, 2026 Bankrupting The Nation?

Is Trump masterfully sabotaging the US economy and financial system

to usher in the new system, the MOTB system?

This is a MUST see. And it will be upon us quickly.

Keep serving Jesus, even more detemined than you ever have.

I love ya'll. Thank you for watching. Love TL





https://www.cato.org/policy-report/july/august-2023/bankruptcy-gradually-then-suddenly





https://fortune.com/2026/03/18/how-big-national-debt-39-trillion-trump-promises/





https://fortune.com/2026/03/23/us-government-insolvent-fiscal-crisis-fix/





https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-warns-america-will-1000-go-bankrupt-now-hes-the-worlds-1st-trillionaire-184000120.html





https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2024/12/27/tesla-ceo-elon-musk-issues-us-bankruptcy-warning-amid-calls-for-a-bitcoin-inspired-fix/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1815041569871291





https://finance.yahoo.com/news/were-watching-trumps-7th-bankruptcy-unfold-171903858.html





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1921300108529641





https://www.facebook.com/groups/7817937534931798/permalink/27589811253984466/?mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=eHjBnPhM6KeE0KKd#





https://www.facebook.com/reel/2078875882976930





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1459639135027951





https://www.un.org/en/desa/why-we-need-a-global-economic-reset





https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=UalRPS&v=790320519313230&rdid=x0eP7iDD8FTydOf9





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/VHCqkWW0p-M





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xy729juc-U





https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=735723539617010&rdid=ZNHbAHGGZLzisOHH





https://medium.com/@farzand_ali/the-u-s-crypto-reset-can-digital-dollars-save-a-35-trillion-debt-d8189f94380f





https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#search/reset?projector=1





https://www.facebook.com/reel/2741995769470025





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUBv1M_b97Q





https://www.facebook.com/reel/799218756442492





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1353890869401518





https://biblia.com/bible/kjv1900/revelation/13/15-18

_______________________________________

Contact and support Information





$CASH APP$ link:





Terri Lynn





LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn





Support via MAIL:





Terri Lynn

PO BOX 62

Forest Hill, La 71430





Email: [email protected]





BITCHUTE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/





RUMBLE Channel

https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm





YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg





website

https://gamechangertv.net/