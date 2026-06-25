Episode 558 June 25, 2026 Bankrupting The Nation?

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Is Trump masterfully sabotaging the US economy and financial system
to usher in the new system, the MOTB system?
This is a MUST see. And it will be upon us quickly.
Keep serving Jesus, even more detemined than you ever have.
I love ya'll. Thank you for watching. Love TL
https://www.cato.org/policy-report/july/august-2023/bankruptcy-gradually-then-suddenly
https://fortune.com/2026/03/18/how-big-national-debt-39-trillion-trump-promises/
https://fortune.com/2026/03/23/us-government-insolvent-fiscal-crisis-fix/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-warns-america-will-1000-go-bankrupt-now-hes-the-worlds-1st-trillionaire-184000120.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2024/12/27/tesla-ceo-elon-musk-issues-us-bankruptcy-warning-amid-calls-for-a-bitcoin-inspired-fix/
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1815041569871291
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/were-watching-trumps-7th-bankruptcy-unfold-171903858.html
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1921300108529641
https://www.facebook.com/groups/7817937534931798/permalink/27589811253984466/?mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=eHjBnPhM6KeE0KKd#
https://www.facebook.com/reel/2078875882976930
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1459639135027951
https://www.un.org/en/desa/why-we-need-a-global-economic-reset
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=UalRPS&v=790320519313230&rdid=x0eP7iDD8FTydOf9
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/VHCqkWW0p-M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xy729juc-U
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=735723539617010&rdid=ZNHbAHGGZLzisOHH
https://medium.com/@farzand_ali/the-u-s-crypto-reset-can-digital-dollars-save-a-35-trillion-debt-d8189f94380f
https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#search/reset?projector=1
https://www.facebook.com/reel/2741995769470025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUBv1M_b97Q
https://www.facebook.com/reel/799218756442492
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1353890869401518
https://biblia.com/bible/kjv1900/revelation/13/15-18
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