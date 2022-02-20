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Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
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90 views • February 20, 2022
Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
33 subscribers
Joined Oct 18, 2020
3,012 views
Location: Denmark
Email: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/featured
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/about
Description
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most danish)
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
33 subscribers
Joined Oct 18, 2020
3,012 views
Location: Denmark
Email: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/featured
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/about
Description
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (most danish)
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