The UKR Enemy began to Mine Buildings and Blow Them Up when RU units Approach.

‼️ The enemy began to mine buildings and blow them up when our units approach
In the new footage from Bakhmut, the militants of the 93rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine undermined a pre-mined building.
Whether there were ours in it or near it is unknown, but such traps are extremely dangerous.
Recently, a similar explosion was recorded in the Avdeevsky direction.
