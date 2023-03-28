Create New Account
The UKR Enemy began to Mine Buildings and Blow Them Up when RU units Approach.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

‼️ The enemy began to mine buildings and blow them up when our units approach

In the new footage from Bakhmut, the militants of the 93rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine undermined a pre-mined building.

Whether there were ours in it or near it is unknown, but such traps are extremely dangerous.

Recently, a similar explosion was recorded in the Avdeevsky direction.

russia ukraine russian ukrainians smo

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
