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Παιδί με μάσκα απομακρύνεται χωρίς τη θέλησή του με ασθενοφόρο - Child taken away with corona(?) ambulance against its will.
ICXCNIKA ΈρχουΚύριεΙησούΧριστέ
ICXCNIKA ΈρχουΚύριεΙησούΧριστέ
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43 views • November 07, 2020
Δεν έχουμε λόγια, αλλά ούτε και πληροφορίες.
Η μάσκα νομίζουμε τα λέει όλα.
Το βρήκαμε στο FB.

Το βίντεο αυτό, όπως και όλα τα βίντεο στο κανάλι μας, αναρτήθηκε με μοναδικό σκοπό τη διάσωση των πληροφοριών από την διαδικτυακή λογοκρισία.
Aποποίηση: Το βίντεο δεν έχει κερδοσκοπικό χαρακτήρα και δεν σκοπεύω να παραβιάσω τα πνευματικά δικαιώματα κανενός ατόμου ή εταιρίας. Τα πνευματικά δικαιώματα του οπτικο-ακουστικού περιεχομένου ΔΕΝ ΑΝΗΚΟΥΝ ΣΕ ΜΕΝΑ.

This channel is non profit, not commercial! Videos may contain copyrighted material. The copyright to the audio content DOES NOT BELONG TO ME . All trademarks and copyrights remain the property of their respective owners. Copyright disclaimer: Reference to and citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. According to Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
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healthcovid19fake pandemic
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