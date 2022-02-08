© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Truck Horns Ringing for Freedom are Labelled 'Terrorism' for Offending Ottawa Authoritarian City Officials
Follow
6
Share
Report
160 views • February 08, 2022
City officials in Ottawa have claimed that the capital is “under siege” and that the trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates constitutes a “nation-wide insurrection”, with one council woman even calling the movement “terrorism.”
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-ottawa-city-officials-police-label-trucker-convoy-as-terrorist-insurrection/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-ottawa-city-officials-police-label-trucker-convoy-as-terrorist-insurrection/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.