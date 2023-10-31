Create New Account
Today Another - Entire Neighborhood was Destroyed in the Israeli Strike on Jabalia, north of Gaza City
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

An entire neighborhood was destroyed in the Israeli strike on Jabalia today.

Gaza Ministry of Interior statements regarding the Israeli strike on Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza:

- The initial number of casualties in the Jabalia Camp massacre is estimated at 400, including martyrs and wounded.

- Jabalia Camp was subjected to bombardment with 6 bombs, each weighing one ton of explosives.

- The occupation destroyed a residential neighborhood in the center of Jabalia Camp completely.

- The majority of casualties in the Jabalia Camp massacre are children and women.


