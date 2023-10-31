Today Another - Entire Neighborhood was Destroyed in the Israeli Strike on Jabalia, north of Gaza City

An entire neighborhood was destroyed in the Israeli strike on Jabalia today.
adding:
Gaza Ministry of Interior statements regarding the Israeli strike on Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza:
- The initial number of casualties in the Jabalia Camp massacre is estimated at 400, including martyrs and wounded.
- Jabalia Camp was subjected to bombardment with 6 bombs, each weighing one ton of explosives.
- The occupation destroyed a residential neighborhood in the center of Jabalia Camp completely.
- The majority of casualties in the Jabalia Camp massacre are children and women.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.