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Hezbollah Flag Over Canada!
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65 views • January 06, 2020
Hezbollah Flag Over Canada! Hezbollah, one of the terrorist groups Soleimani funded and assisted in their military and terrorist activities, arrogantly and brazenly raised its flag outside the US Consulate in Toronto, to honor the dead Soleimani - while NDP Members of Canada;'s Parliament chanted to honor the dead Iranian general.
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