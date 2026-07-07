Why They Are Banning Air Conditioning

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This video analyzes the "Tale of Two Continents" the extreme weather divergence driven by a ramping El Niño that is currently fracturing our infrastructure and energy grids. We explore the emerging economic opportunities in alternative cooling markets and why the current agricultural disruptions are mirroring the catastrophic cycles of the 1870s.
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