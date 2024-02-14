Quo Vadis





Feb 14, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 13, 2024





Our Lady's message to Pedro Regis follows here:





Dear children, repent ye and seek ye Heaven.





Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you to the One who is your Only Way, Truth and Life.





Approach ye the confessional and seek ye the Mercy of My Jesus.





Do not forget ye: It is in this life, and not in another, that ye must bear witness to your faith.





Pray ye. Ye are walking towards a painful future.





Great treasures of faith will be thrown away.





The smoke of the demon will cause spiritual blindness in many consecrated people and many will embrace false doctrines.





Be attentive.





Do not forget ye the lessons of the past.





In the lessons of the past you will find the truth that will conduct you to Heaven.





Onward without fear!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace also gave this message to Pedro Regis on February 10, 2024.





Dear children, courage! Ye are walking towards a future of great spiritual battle.





Sacred Scripture, the Holy Rosary, Confession, the Eucharist, Consecration to My Immaculate Heart and fidelity to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





Behold the weapons I offer you for the great combat.





There is no victory without the cross.





When ye feel weak, call ye for Jesus. In Him is your victory.





The action of the demon will cause great confusion among the consecrated.





The lack of love for the truth will lead many of My poor children away from the path of salvation.





Dogmas will be ignored and the pain will be great for the faithful.





Trust in Jesus and listen ye to the brave soldiers in cassocks who will remind you of the great lessons of the past.





Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2Xx_xDs8J0