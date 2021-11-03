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An Anthem of All PURE BLOOD PEOPLE
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298 views • November 03, 2021
An Anthem of All PURE BLOOD PEOPLE
Foreigner - Hot Blooded - “c19 version”
Best anthem yet . Still sounds good. The seventies were Fabulous time ..
I won't even bang a chick that got the jab. Don't need no spike protein in me.
A woman who's been vaxed isn't worth considering as a mate even without the spike protein shedding. Best case scenario, she's infertile. Worst case scenario, hello flipper babies.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/etCNuKOjtJTh/
Foreigner - Hot Blooded - “c19 version”
Best anthem yet . Still sounds good. The seventies were Fabulous time ..
I won't even bang a chick that got the jab. Don't need no spike protein in me.
A woman who's been vaxed isn't worth considering as a mate even without the spike protein shedding. Best case scenario, she's infertile. Worst case scenario, hello flipper babies.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/etCNuKOjtJTh/
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