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Trump’s DOJ Comes After Bundy Even After Case “Dismissed With Prejudice”
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37 views • June 02, 2020
When has the law ever gotten in the way of tyrants with a vendetta? The Bundy standoff was a peaceful demonstration despite attempted violence by FBI & BLM. After a whistleblower with BLM (Bureau of Land Management) exposed govt lies & conspiracy to incite violence, even the corrupt judge could no longer cover the lies and dismissed the Bundy standoff charge “with prejudice”. Barr’s DOJ overrides the law for revenge.
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