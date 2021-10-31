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A COMING FALSE FLAG IN AUSTRALIA
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73 views • October 31, 2021
A COMING FALSE FLAG IN AUSTRALIA
http://thecrowhouse.com
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UN vehicles in Brisbane
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5BtffYrbuwrG/
How China is creating the world’s largest prison | Four Corners
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-axd1Ht_J8
Pandemic laws pass lower house amid heated debate
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/politics/victoria/pandemic-laws-pass-lower-house-amid-heated-debate-20211028-p5943f.html
Chinese qr code vaccine passport system. It includes your name photo age family members address employer, whether you vaccinated or not, when you do covid test, where and when have you been...in real time. Digital vaccine passport is far more dangerous than paper one
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1429558023748345861
Illegal organ harvesting in China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGFMamcT1js
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
UN vehicles in Brisbane
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5BtffYrbuwrG/
How China is creating the world’s largest prison | Four Corners
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-axd1Ht_J8
Pandemic laws pass lower house amid heated debate
https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/politics/victoria/pandemic-laws-pass-lower-house-amid-heated-debate-20211028-p5943f.html
Chinese qr code vaccine passport system. It includes your name photo age family members address employer, whether you vaccinated or not, when you do covid test, where and when have you been...in real time. Digital vaccine passport is far more dangerous than paper one
https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1429558023748345861
Illegal organ harvesting in China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGFMamcT1js
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