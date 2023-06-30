https://gettr.com/post/p2kveesb135

06/29/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield Podcast: There are tremendous amounts of Chinese immigrants coming across the border. It could be military aged men with special purposes, or it could be just average Chinese people trying to flee the tyranny of the CCP. With the open border, anything can come. Actually, the CCP is already everywhere in the U.S. They are already inside the federal government agencies, and their infiltration is at all dimensions.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/29/2023 妮可参加《Stinchfield Podcast》节目：美国南部边境有大量中国移民涌入。可能有军事年龄的人带着特殊目的来到美国，也可能有普通中国人试图逃离中共的极权统治。边境开放，可能会出现任何问题。实际上，中共已经在美国无处不在。他们渗透进联邦政府内部，他们对美国的渗透是全方位的。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



