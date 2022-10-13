In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Mark Friesen about the dangers of Agenda 2030, Globalism and the UN Sustainable Development Agenda. We cover the Conservative Leadership race along with a discussion on the next Federal election in Canada. Mark has been actively politically sounding the alarm on the dangers of globalism for fellow Canadians for many years and is an advocate for Sovereignty and Decentralization. He is currently the PPC Candidate for Saskatoon and can be followed on Twitter at @MarkFriesen08.
