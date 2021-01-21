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USA 35 President John F. Kennedy's Inaugural Address [Excerpt 01-20-1961] / EUA 35 Presidente John F. Kennedy Discurso Inagural [Extracto 20-01-1961]
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60 views • January 21, 2021
USA 35 President John F. Kennedy's Inaugural Address Excerpt [01-20-1961 ] / EUA 35 Presidente John F. Kennedy Discurso Inagural Extracto [20-01-1961]
On January 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy was sworn into office and delivered one of the most famous inaugural addresses in U.S. history.
On January 20, 1961, President John F. Kennedy was sworn into office and delivered one of the most famous inaugural addresses in U.S. history.
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