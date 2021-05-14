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The Blueprint - Full Trailer
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291 views • May 14, 2021
Planet Earth in 2040. There are two timelines co-existing simultaneously. One ruled by a New World Order A.I. uncivilisation. The other a 5th dimensional luscious green world based on love and spirit. A world that can only be reached through an invisible barrier. When Christianne finds her way in and is reunited with her childhood friend Karen, she is shown the sheer Utopia that humanity is capable of creating.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609e4577815f512a3c9b88d1
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609e4577815f512a3c9b88d1
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