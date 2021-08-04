© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mercola Forced to Erase All His Work
Follow
2
Share
Report
661 views • August 04, 2021
After informing the world about the dark and ugly side of medical mafia for 25 years. Dr. Joseph Mercola has been pressured into removing all his work and limiting the visibility of his future work. Dr. Mercola posted this video message today to announce his decision and the reason behind it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.