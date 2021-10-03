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Campark T150 2K Trail Camera - Full Review | Setup | App | Samples - Includes Solar Panel
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11 views • October 03, 2021
Today we are taking a look at a new trail camera from Campark. This is the T150 model and it shoots 2K video at up to 30 fps and captures photos at up to 24mp. It has a built in solar panel and rechargeable battery. It can also take AA batteries as a back up. At the time of this video, it is on sale at campark.net for $129.99.
#campark #trailcamera #camparkt150
0:00 - Intro
0:38 - Overview & Unboxing
4:20 - How To Use & Setup
14:11 - The App
18:07 - 24MP Photo Samples
19:37 - 2K Video & Audio Sample
20:02 - 2K Video Samples w/Music
22:43 - Conclusion & Thoughts
Buy the Campark T150:
https://bit.ly/3D4Kn1h
https://linktr.ee/parksntech
Check out our website:
https://parksntech.com/
If you love me, buy me a beer!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/parksntech
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#campark #trailcamera #camparkt150
0:00 - Intro
0:38 - Overview & Unboxing
4:20 - How To Use & Setup
14:11 - The App
18:07 - 24MP Photo Samples
19:37 - 2K Video & Audio Sample
20:02 - 2K Video Samples w/Music
22:43 - Conclusion & Thoughts
Buy the Campark T150:
https://bit.ly/3D4Kn1h
https://linktr.ee/parksntech
Check out our website:
https://parksntech.com/
If you love me, buy me a beer!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/parksntech
Rogue Energy Drinks
For all your energy needs!
10% off coupon code: PARKSNTECH
https://www.rogueenergy.com/?rfsn=5677371.d7fb11&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=5677371.d7fb11
Other Video Channels - Please Subscribe!
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ParksNTech:c?r=95KADff9ZH3Zb4JvjzrgjisEW9BzWhdP
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/parksntech
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tDWC55bAPqHa/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-619415
Check out our official merch stores:
https://teespring.com/stores/parksntech
https://www.zazzle.com/store/parks_n_tech
Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/parks_tech
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/parks_n_tech_official
Get 2 FREE Months Of Stadia Pro:
Use my link for a 1 month free trial plus an extra free month, terms apply https://stadia.com/link/ParksNTe_uSWGA
My Music Comes From MusicBed. Sign up with this link and get one month FREE!
https://www.musicbed.com/invite/w4BYb
Amazon Profile Link - Vine Voice Member:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AHVYJTCVY4KGNT4XARQBSJNQMWVQ
Here's a referral code to get a $20 credit when you join Google Fi! Redeem it at https://g.co/fi/r/7VAD94
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