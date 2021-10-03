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Campark T150 2K Trail Camera - Full Review | Setup | App | Samples - Includes Solar Panel
Parks N' Tech
Parks N' Tech
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11 views • October 03, 2021
Today we are taking a look at a new trail camera from Campark. This is the T150 model and it shoots 2K video at up to 30 fps and captures photos at up to 24mp. It has a built in solar panel and rechargeable battery. It can also take AA batteries as a back up. At the time of this video, it is on sale at campark.net for $129.99.

#campark #trailcamera #camparkt150

0:00 - Intro
0:38 - Overview & Unboxing
4:20 - How To Use & Setup
14:11 - The App
18:07 - 24MP Photo Samples
19:37 - 2K Video & Audio Sample
20:02 - 2K Video Samples w/Music
22:43 - Conclusion & Thoughts

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