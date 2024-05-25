Promises of the GCR and NESARA and the medical advances of the med beds for animals as well as humans are saturated with disinformation as well as outright lies which just adds nore pain and suffereing to those that need the medical breakthrough technology being released to the public...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.