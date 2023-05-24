'PMC Wagner Group' Continues to Shock NATO and PENTAGON! What is the Phenomenon of 'Musicians'?

It seems that the numerous successes of PMC Wagner Group do not give sleep to many. Looking through numerous articles on this Russian private military company it seems that the opinion about it is divided in the West. Some claim that the PMC Wagner Group is a bunch of ordinary thugs, while others are sure that the PMC Wagner Group consists of only professionals and people who know their business. In the West, they seriously cannot understand what is the phenomenon of the PMC Wagner group. Western journalists every time are reluctant to report about another city that has come under the control of the PMC Wagner group.

*****************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN