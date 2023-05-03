https://gettr.com/post/p2fyvo78fe7
华盛顿特区非常著名的律师事务所Clark Hill，在接受郭文贵的政治庇护案件六天后，中共军事网络攻击了该律师事务所。这家律师事务所最终向中共下跪，取消了郭文贵的客户资格。
Clark Hill, a very prominent law firm in Washington, D.C., was attacked by the Chinese Communist Party military network six days after it accepted Guo Wengui's political asylum case. The law firm eventually knelt down to the Chinese Communist Party and disqualified Guo Wengui as a client.
