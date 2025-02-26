What North Korea Doesn’t Want You To See

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: Vice https://www.youtube.com/@VICE
Blogger Jacob Bogle often receives this warning, “State-sponsored actors are attempting to hack into your account.”
It’s all because he’s created the most detailed publicly-available map of North Korea, revealing details the totalitarian state would rather the rest of the world didn’t have.
What started off as a two-month summer project, has now turned into a decade-long endeavour, with over 64,000 entries. Jacob’s forensic analysis has been vital in exposing what’s really going on in the world’s most secretive country.