What North Korea Doesn’t Want You To See

Source: Vice https://www.youtube.com/@VICE





Blogger Jacob Bogle often receives this warning, “State-sponsored actors are attempting to hack into your account.”





It’s all because he’s created the most detailed publicly-available map of North Korea, revealing details the totalitarian state would rather the rest of the world didn’t have.





What started off as a two-month summer project, has now turned into a decade-long endeavour, with over 64,000 entries. Jacob’s forensic analysis has been vital in exposing what’s really going on in the world’s most secretive country.