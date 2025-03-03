P-Word Incident: Creighton University’s Most Racist Men’s Basketball Coach in the Program’s History

Greg McDermott, widely regarded as Creighton University’s most accomplished men’s basketball coach, now holds a more complicated distinction: the most controversial figure in the program’s history and potentially Nebraska’s most discussed sports personality. His career took a dramatic turn on February 27, 2021, following a loss to Xavier University. In a locker room speech intended to motivate his team, McDermott used the phrase “Stay on the plantation” to emphasize unity and commitment. What he meant as a call to stick together quickly spiraled into a public relations challenge, criticized as insensitive by players, their families, and a broader online audience. This moment unfolded against the backdrop of heightened social awareness following the George Floyd protests and the cultural shifts of 2020, amplifying the scrutiny on his words.



The “P-word”—short for “plantation”—became the centerpiece of the controversy. To some, it’s a term casually heard in everyday contexts, like “plantation-style furniture” or historical references, carrying no ill intent. However, others, including student-athletes who benefit from university scholarships, viewed it as a loaded reminder of historical injustices tied to slavery in America. This divide fueled a heated debate, with critics arguing McDermott should have foreseen the potential for misinterpretation. On March 2, 2021, just days after the incident, he issued a public apology, describing his comment as a “serious mistake” he hadn’t intended to offend with. To many observers, this was a pragmatic step to protect his position; to others, it signaled a genuine attempt to address the upset it caused.



Creighton University, rooted in Jesuit values of education and reflection, responded decisively. On March 4, 2021, the administration suspended McDermott for one game, a brief but symbolic gesture. By March 8, he was reinstated, signaling a desire to move forward. In April, the university enrolled him in the Racial Equity Institute’s training program, a step described as an opportunity for personal growth. The North Carolina-based initiative focuses on understanding historical and systemic issues, and McDermott participated in sessions analyzing the impact of language like the “P-word.” While Creighton framed this as a constructive measure, some commentators questioned whether it was an overreaction to a single, poorly chosen phrase from a coach with no prior record of similar issues.



Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen and President Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, a Jesuit priest, met with the affected players and their parents, who expressed genuine concern over the incident. These discussions aimed to repair trust within the team, a critical priority for a program known for its competitive spirit. On March 6, the players released a video statement, saying, “Let’s not be okay with hurtful words,” reflecting their discomfort and desire for accountability. McDermott, in turn, conveyed regret, reportedly working hard to maintain team cohesion despite the public backlash. Social media, particularly posts on X from 2021, captured the polarized reactions—some labeled him a “well-meaning coach caught in a misunderstanding,” while others saw him as bowing too quickly to pressure.



Before this incident, McDermott’s record at Creighton showed no pattern of controversy, making this episode a singular mark on his tenure. In Nebraska, where he’s a prominent figure, it branded him as the state’s most debated coach, though nationally, other incidents overshadow his story. Respect for him has shifted: some fans appreciate his success and willingness to apologize, while others criticize his perceived lack of foresight or his handling of the situation. His team’s continued performance—no mass transfers followed the incident—and his sustained winning record suggest a pragmatic loyalty from players and the university alike.



In Creighton’s history, McDermott stands alone as the only men’s basketball coach disciplined for a language-related incident or required to attend sensitivity training. The “P-word” moment, twisted from a unity plea into a national talking point, remains a debated chapter. For a program brochure, his legacy is undeniably complex—record-breaking wins now share space with a single phrase that reshaped his public image in Nebraska and beyond.