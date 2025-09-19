BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Raw Video, Charlie Kirk shooting suspect after 2022 car crash - Scripps News
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
145 views • 1 day ago

Raw Video, Charlie Kirk shooting suspect after 2022 crash - Scripps News

Sept 19, 2025. found posted at Scripps News on YT.

Scripps News is publishing police video of Tyler Robinson — the man now accused in the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk — after a 2022 car crash.

The footage, from St. George, Utah, shows Robinson's interaction with police years before he was accused of killing Kirk.

Robinson explained to the officer that he was driving with his brother and that he had contacted his mother to help provide his insurance information. She arrived later to provide information to the officer.

Editor's Note: Scripps News edited portions of this video to remove the police interactions with the other driver and witnesses to the crash.

➡️ Related: Watch the full report from Scripps News about the video   

