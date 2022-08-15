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43yr old vaxxed presstitute editor of Medscape is dead. He even vaxxed his 1yr old daughter
High Hopes
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7874 views • August 15, 2022

Jim Crenshaw

August 14, 2022

Oh well. This is what happens when you buy into the bullshit you are immersed in. He was the editor of a paper that provided information to the witch doctors. He was soooo smart. Knew all the answers. "She took it like a champ"...you took it like a chump fool. So what is "Medscape":
---Medscape is a website providing access to medical information for clinicians; the organization also provides continuing education for physicians and health professionals. It references medical journal articles, Continuing Medical Education, a version of the National Library of Medicine's MEDLINE database, medical news, and drug information. At one time Medscape published seven electronic peer reviewed journals.---
Well well...could not have happened to a more jolly asshole. No sympathy for those involved in the mass murder of children. I feel sorry for this little girl. So the relatives have started a fund for the child to get a brainwashing college education? That kid won't last that long with all the murderous fake vaccines they are pumping into her. Maybe they can just turn it into a burial fund?
Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/92GGVt2jtDNt/


Keywords
healthdaughtervaxxedmedicinedeadbioweaponvaerskilledjabshotinoculationinjectioneditormedscapepresstitute1 year old43 years old
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