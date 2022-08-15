43yr old vaxxed presstitute editor of Medscape is dead. He even vaxxed his 1yr old daughter

Jim Crenshaw

August 14, 2022

Oh well. This is what happens when you buy into the bullshit you are immersed in. He was the editor of a paper that provided information to the witch doctors. He was soooo smart. Knew all the answers. "She took it like a champ"...you took it like a chump fool. So what is "Medscape":

---Medscape is a website providing access to medical information for clinicians; the organization also provides continuing education for physicians and health professionals. It references medical journal articles, Continuing Medical Education, a version of the National Library of Medicine's MEDLINE database, medical news, and drug information. At one time Medscape published seven electronic peer reviewed journals.---

Well well...could not have happened to a more jolly asshole. No sympathy for those involved in the mass murder of children. I feel sorry for this little girl. So the relatives have started a fund for the child to get a brainwashing college education? That kid won't last that long with all the murderous fake vaccines they are pumping into her. Maybe they can just turn it into a burial fund?

Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/92GGVt2jtDNt/



