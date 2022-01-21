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Poor Covid Hospital Performance Ramps Up Campaign to..Repeal their "CON" protection from Competition
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1 view • January 21, 2022
Dr. Bryan Ardis
David Balat, Executive Director, Free to Care
John Chamberlain, Board Chairman, Citizen Health
Jared Wallen, MD, founder, YOU & WEE Direct Care Urology
David Levien, MD, MBA, FACS, President & Chair, ACHT
Even prior to the declared Covid emergency, hospitals had a weak case to avoid competition. Via "Certificate of Need” (CON) laws, hospitals legally can prevent entrepreneurs from building hospitals that better meet patient needs. Such protectionism immunizes hospitals from market forces, making them bureaucratic and unresponsive to the unique needs of patients and providers.
Covid exacerbated hospital deficiencies, frustrating both consumers and doctors. Americans for Prosperity has Covid then, to thank for increased support to repeal CON laws. How much better could hospitals be in a market free of this stifling protectionism? For truly amazing hospitals are there other regulations needing review?
Presenting how we can help AFP open hospital markets will be senior health policy analyst Charlie Katebi. Explaining how bad hospitals have proven for C-19 patients is Dr. Bryan Ardis, founder of the North Texas Healing Center. And commenting will be several former hospital administrators, including:
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
David Balat, Executive Director, Free to Care
John Chamberlain, Board Chairman, Citizen Health
Jared Wallen, MD, founder, YOU & WEE Direct Care Urology
David Levien, MD, MBA, FACS, President & Chair, ACHT
Even prior to the declared Covid emergency, hospitals had a weak case to avoid competition. Via "Certificate of Need” (CON) laws, hospitals legally can prevent entrepreneurs from building hospitals that better meet patient needs. Such protectionism immunizes hospitals from market forces, making them bureaucratic and unresponsive to the unique needs of patients and providers.
Covid exacerbated hospital deficiencies, frustrating both consumers and doctors. Americans for Prosperity has Covid then, to thank for increased support to repeal CON laws. How much better could hospitals be in a market free of this stifling protectionism? For truly amazing hospitals are there other regulations needing review?
Presenting how we can help AFP open hospital markets will be senior health policy analyst Charlie Katebi. Explaining how bad hospitals have proven for C-19 patients is Dr. Bryan Ardis, founder of the North Texas Healing Center. And commenting will be several former hospital administrators, including:
Be sure to check out our upcoming Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/webinars
Connect with ALL our past Guests: https://www.your-mp.com/continuing-the-conversation
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