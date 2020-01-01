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US Gov Blames Iraqi Protests On Iran With No Evidence, Despite The US Bombing Of The Iraqi Military
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9 views • January 01, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Ghislaine Maxwell Scoffing at Law Thanks to ‘Serious Dirt’ on Powerful People, Former Friend Says
https://www.thedailybeast.com/ghislaine-maxwell-scoffing-at-law-thanks-to-serious-dirt-on-powerful-people-former-friend-says
https://twitter.com/KARRARISMAILM/status/1211947920477630464
https://twitter.com/disruptivesigna/status/1211958336901591040
Trump Blasts Iran for ‘Orchestrating Attack on U.S. Embassy in Iraq’
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iraq/trump-blasts-iran-for-orchestrating-attack-on-u-s-embassy-in-iraq-1.8343353
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1211981022084128768
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212014681340219393
https://twitter.com/kroslav/status/1212126484414058496
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1212021024469991425
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212046834635546624
https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/status/1211659607027986432
https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/status/1212006860812890114
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1211959389986414592?s=19
https://twitter.com/statedeptspox/status/1212021276233097216
Trump expects Iraq to 'use its forces' to protect US embassy in Baghdad
https://news.yahoo.com/trump-expects-iraq-forces-protect-us-embassy-baghdad-004854315.html
https://twitter.com/NwenarFatih/status/1212043185716895744
U.S. Baghdad ambassador evacuated from embassy amid protests: Iraqi officials
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-embassy-idUSKBN1YZ0L3
100 U.S. Marines, 2 Apache helicopters reinforcing embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, after attack
https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/news/your-marine-corps/2019/12/31/100-us-marines-2-apache-helicopters-reinforcing-embassy-in-baghdad-iraq-after-attack/
Trump Encourages Iraqi "Freedom" Uprising Against Iran; Esper Sends More Troops To Embassy
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-encourages-iraq-freedom-uprising-against-iran-esper-sends-more-troops
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1212036913139507200
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1212121026072592384
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1211724457963704325
https://twitter.com/_DavidAsher/status/1211681070900531202
https://twitter.com/nafisehkBBC/status/1211948265371062273
Iran Trash Can - Sanctions Violation
https://twitter.com/SamiRamadani1/status/1212053117010886658
RT - US bombs anti-ISIS fighters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XGKNdV9t2k
#Iraq #Iran #Revolution
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
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Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
* * *
Ghislaine Maxwell Scoffing at Law Thanks to ‘Serious Dirt’ on Powerful People, Former Friend Says
https://www.thedailybeast.com/ghislaine-maxwell-scoffing-at-law-thanks-to-serious-dirt-on-powerful-people-former-friend-says
https://twitter.com/KARRARISMAILM/status/1211947920477630464
https://twitter.com/disruptivesigna/status/1211958336901591040
Trump Blasts Iran for ‘Orchestrating Attack on U.S. Embassy in Iraq’
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/iraq/trump-blasts-iran-for-orchestrating-attack-on-u-s-embassy-in-iraq-1.8343353
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1211981022084128768
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212014681340219393
https://twitter.com/kroslav/status/1212126484414058496
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1212021024469991425
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1212046834635546624
https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/status/1211659607027986432
https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/status/1212006860812890114
https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1211959389986414592?s=19
https://twitter.com/statedeptspox/status/1212021276233097216
Trump expects Iraq to 'use its forces' to protect US embassy in Baghdad
https://news.yahoo.com/trump-expects-iraq-forces-protect-us-embassy-baghdad-004854315.html
https://twitter.com/NwenarFatih/status/1212043185716895744
U.S. Baghdad ambassador evacuated from embassy amid protests: Iraqi officials
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-embassy-idUSKBN1YZ0L3
100 U.S. Marines, 2 Apache helicopters reinforcing embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, after attack
https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/news/your-marine-corps/2019/12/31/100-us-marines-2-apache-helicopters-reinforcing-embassy-in-baghdad-iraq-after-attack/
Trump Encourages Iraqi "Freedom" Uprising Against Iran; Esper Sends More Troops To Embassy
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-encourages-iraq-freedom-uprising-against-iran-esper-sends-more-troops
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1212036913139507200
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1212121026072592384
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1211724457963704325
https://twitter.com/_DavidAsher/status/1211681070900531202
https://twitter.com/nafisehkBBC/status/1211948265371062273
Iran Trash Can - Sanctions Violation
https://twitter.com/SamiRamadani1/status/1212053117010886658
RT - US bombs anti-ISIS fighters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XGKNdV9t2k
#Iraq #Iran #Revolution
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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