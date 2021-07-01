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Congress Now Unconstitutionally Pushing Nearly A Dozen Global Antichrist Education Bills
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71 views • July 01, 2021
Well, this is no surprise considering the people have let these criminals violate the Tenth Amendment of the Bill of Rights in our Constitution. However, there are nearly a dozen bills in Congress, both in the House and Senate, that are pushing a global, antichrist, United Nations agenda. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to make you aware of an out of control government so that you might speak up and speak out against these "pretended legislation" bills.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/congress-now-unconstitutionally-pushing-nearly-a-dozen-global-antichrist-education-bills/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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