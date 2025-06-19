CHP Talks: Shaun Newman—Making It All Make Sense!

June 19, 2025: My guest this week is Shaun Newman, host of the Shaun Newman Podcast out of Lloydminster, that wonderful city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan border. His podcast pulls in opinions and observational insights from a wide variety of guests. As he joins me today, he shares bits of his life journey through an early hockey career and into the role of podcaster, grappling along the way with issues of faith and politics. We discuss the current crises and challenges facing Canadians and especially the mood in Alberta regarding issues of independence, sovereignty, equalization payments and resources.





