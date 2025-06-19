BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Shaun Newman—Making It All Make Sense!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
June 19, 2025: My guest this week is Shaun Newman, host of the Shaun Newman Podcast out of Lloydminster, that wonderful city that straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan border. His podcast pulls in opinions and observational insights from a wide variety of guests. As he joins me today, he shares bits of his life journey through an early hockey career and into the role of podcaster, grappling along the way with issues of faith and politics. We discuss the current crises and challenges facing Canadians and especially the mood in Alberta regarding issues of independence, sovereignty, equalization payments and resources.


Visit Shaun’s website and access his podcasts here: https://theshaunnewmanpodcast.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/


freedompoliticsfamilyfaithhockeyindependencechp canadarod taylorpartystanley cupseparationsnpcdnpolichpcanadachp talkschristian heritagedanielle smithskpoliabpoliinjection of truthshaun newmanshaun newman podcastlloydminsterthe courage to listenoilers
