Guitar Lessons in 5 min or Less#35: Soloing with minor pentatonic box-shape scale
guitarnoel
Published 16 hours ago

A minor pentatonic scale in one position; examples taken from ACDC's Angus Young solo in whole lot of Rosie. You can support my work by purchasing one of my recordings here: https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com PDF of sheet music & accompaniment for solo practice linked here: https://www.subscribestar.com/posts940459

Keywords
scalesguitarlessonacdc

