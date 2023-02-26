Create New Account
First German LEOPARD Tanks Are Finally In Ukraine
Published 17 hours ago
The Poles delivered it straight to Ukraine.
However, note that these are the 2A4's which aren't as old or bad as Leopard 1's or Leopard 2A2's etc, but they're also not the most advanced 2A5 and 2A6's (and most latest 2A7) which are also allegedly on the way later on.

Mirrored - December1991

Keywords
ukrainepolandleopard tanks

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
