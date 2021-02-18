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Rush left a lasting legacy that will live forever | Rob Schmitt
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Rob Schmitt on the legendary and pioneering conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, his legacy on the media landscape, his mark on President Donald Trump and more - via Newsmax TV's 'Rob Schmitt Tonight.'
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