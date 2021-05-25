© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Kevin J. Johnston Show The Alberta bill just for me?
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • May 25, 2021
The Alberta Government is in full panic mode and is now writing laws specifically designed to stop Kevin J Johnston from doing his job when he is mayor of Calgary. You're not going to believe what we read for you tonight verbatim from the government's website
PM Calgary Time - 10PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time on:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
noblesavages.me
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages
PM Calgary Time - 10PM Toronto Time
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7PM to 9PM Calgary Time on:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Trovo.Live/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
noblesavages.me
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.