Pastor Rick Wiles:
“Israel's AI war god chooses 15 buildings PER HOUR to destroy. It does not have human emotions and does not care that innocent families were inside the targets. As an insult to Jesus Christ, the Zionists named their AI war god "The Gospel" which means the Good News of salvation.”
Source:
https://x.com/_NicoleNonya/status/1765428738248880555?s=20
https://www.tiktok.com/@riverwand/video/7307802482401479967?q=AI%20war%20God%20Israel&t=1710674760295
https://www.tiktok.com/@ajplus/video/7229057038221970731?q=AI%20war%20God%20Israel&t=1710674760295
