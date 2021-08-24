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2 minutes of evidence.
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698 views • August 24, 2021
The control system is in place. The technology is being fused with the willing masses.
Their eyes are blind to the obvious. Here are a few pieces of evidence that I haven't heard elsewhere. And some that is close to home and easy to prove (streetlights) and may just convince a friend or neighbor not to turn their kids into cyborgs. Meanwhile, we unite under God.. Have a great day. www.chrispomeroy.ca
www.o4st.ca
Their eyes are blind to the obvious. Here are a few pieces of evidence that I haven't heard elsewhere. And some that is close to home and easy to prove (streetlights) and may just convince a friend or neighbor not to turn their kids into cyborgs. Meanwhile, we unite under God.. Have a great day. www.chrispomeroy.ca
www.o4st.ca
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