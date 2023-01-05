Pizzagate | Lara Logan & Liz Crokin Join the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Crokin Exposes PizzaGate, Podesta Emails, Spears Conservatorship, John of God, Clintons, Pedophile Code Words, Maxwell, Marina Abramović + Epstein / Gates, CBDCs + Jim Breuer Exposes the Symbolism
Learn More About Liz Crokin Today HERE:
https://lizcrokin.net/
Learn More About the Liz Crokin Substack HERE: https://substack.com/profile/72840005-liz-crokin
Watch Out of Shadows HERE:
https://www.outofshadows.org/
Watch the Liz Crokin Documentary On the Britney Spears Conservatorship HERE: https://www.slaveprincess.com/
Part 2:
Jim Breuer
Why Is Marina Abramović Connected to Gates, Epstein, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Zelenksy? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/marina-abramovic/#scroll-content
Epstein reportedly hoped to develop super-race of humans with his DNA - READ - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/01/jeffrey-epstein-seed-human-race-report
MIT releases results of fact-finding on engagements with Jeffrey Epstein - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2020/mit-releases-results-fact-finding-report-jeffrey-epstein-0110
João Teixeira de Faria - READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%A3o_Teixeira_de_Faria
Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) - READ - https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/central-banks-and-digital-currency/overview/
Storing medical information below the skin’s surface - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218
Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - 142 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content
Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV
See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.