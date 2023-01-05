Create New Account
Pizzagate | Lara Logan & Liz Crokin Join the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Crokin Exposes PizzaGate, Podesta Emails, Spears Conservatorship, John of God, Clintons, Pedophile Code Words, Maxwell, Marina Abramović + Epstein / Gates, CBDCs + Jim Breuer Exposes the Symbolism

Learn More About Liz Crokin Today HERE:
https://lizcrokin.net/

Learn More About the Liz Crokin Substack HERE: https://substack.com/profile/72840005-liz-crokin

Watch Out of Shadows HERE:
https://www.outofshadows.org/

Watch the Liz Crokin Documentary On the Britney Spears Conservatorship HERE: https://www.slaveprincess.com/

Part 2:
Jim Breuer

Why Is Marina Abramović Connected to Gates, Epstein, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Zelenksy? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/marina-abramovic/#scroll-content
Epstein reportedly hoped to develop super-race of humans with his DNA - READ - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/aug/01/jeffrey-epstein-seed-human-race-report

MIT releases results of fact-finding on engagements with Jeffrey Epstein - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2020/mit-releases-results-fact-finding-report-jeffrey-epstein-0110

João Teixeira de Faria - READ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jo%C3%A3o_Teixeira_de_Faria

Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) - READ - https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/central-banks-and-digital-currency/overview/

Storing medical information below the skin’s surface - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218

Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Jan. 20th & 21st - 142 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102


