Glenn Steckling on No German UFOs Including Antarctica, Mechanical Greys, UFOs & Venus – Part 2 of 2

In Part 2 of 2 we had more Q & A. I asked about Budd Hopkins' talk in Germany in 1989, referred to in Glenn's book, "The U.F.O. Reality - Can Truth Prevail?" Budd was negative and fearful and agressive about the ETs so Glenn's father countered that with a speech right after Budd.

Glenn's parents came from Germany and were kids there, during WW II.





Glenn says that the ETs are humans and he denies that there are living beings who are the Greys and denies reptilians and mantids and "monsters".





George Adamski met with Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy.





George Adamski met with ET humans for Venus but says that Valient Thor was an Ameircan intelligence disinfo agent.





The Germans under Hitler tried to build off of UFOs but failed. He denies that Admiral Byrd was attacked by UFOs/ flying saucers in Antarctica in 1947 and he denies that the Germans had a based there that survived WW II.





At 1:09:00 Glenn says that Greys are mechanical constructs made by humans on earth. At 1:10:20 Rolf Eipper told him about the three Greys he saw in his bedroom in 1942 in Germany. How could those have been man made?





