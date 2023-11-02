Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Idiot DOCTOR says VAXX poison injections have NO RISKS
channel image
The Prisoner
8831 Subscribers
Shop now
452 views
Published Yesterday

"Protecting yourself from COVID, RSV and the Flu""As many Americans gather to celebrate holidays in the coming weeks, they could be increasing their risk of exposure to infectious diseases. Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, director of health for the city of Saint Louis, joined CBS News with tips on how to lower your risk of getting sick."

OCT 30, 2023

https://www.cbsnewsDOTcom/video/protecting-yourself-from-covid-rsv-and-the-flu/

###

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7RjewNEaS0M

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
flucovidrsv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket