Arrogance & Idols

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🪔 Links :
Starmer & Macron
https://youtu.be/vesv94h_5Ps?si=ll7bRjmSqsMVxF8W
They worship Stonehenge
https://youtu.be/yOWS9e_r5OI?si=26sGTYRkjh7FiTKN
War within a War
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvatlttQNOvf/
Blood on Hormuz Island
https://youtu.be/HYbSiIWK6vE?si=APJavLFCM5oPDzyZ
Military industrial complex : President Eisenhower warned
https://youtu.be/cyZoUfNsUl8?si=KhCk_NUnanWbx_2K
👑 Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus 7π • π^7
“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.” Luke 8:17
🪔“She can’t do that, ❤️🔥YES I can” 🪔
Channel #1 YouTube: 🎓164 public playlists
📍🟫 LISTEN & WATCH / Go to : PLAYLISTS 🟫📍
🎧Reference, teachings, prophecy & hope🎧
https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst
🖥️ WATCHABLE BROADCAST VIDEOS :
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
YouTube:
Channel #2 🪔exclusively spiritual videos
https://youtube.com/@enlightenmentKMM
🇺🇸 Wake Up playlist 🇺🇸
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK
🍴Tidbits & FINAL CALLS 🕵🏼♀️Reveals
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTae4iegzjGGEdo65u-rTT-Y&si=BHuhBqkmSVGAqHXo
🎙️COUNTDOWN ⚡️ SHOCKWAVES WARNINGS
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZsBF7F8sAExoWK5NvX8cpI&si=-fsgzx3lHAkk9FcY
🆕 Spiritual updates🪖Ground level warnings
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbNeXSqQCH88Sk8Hb447rb0&si=RbkC0sPj7LeZc7D0
PODCASTS linked to most app platforms
🎧Listen here🎧
https://blondiebroadcast.buzzsprout.com/
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
📱 Telegram: most VIDEOS posted
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
social links:
https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast
☸️Wheels of deceit ☸️
https://youtu.be/CDQZx3GXxUk?si=s7GDiyXYH82gSMK7
🛑 MUST WATCH !!! 🕳Gotthard tunnel & CERN
Plans against humanity 🧬Genetic tampering
https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/
PROPHECY CERN:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTYlma7pBpmEEFVWaOCUemIo&si=DqlVqPojVfWM4Jtv
☄️💥DESTROYER SYSTEM 💥☄️
🔭PLANE-X Nibiru Arboda Red Dragon Nemesis Dark Star
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw
🔬 Untold History & Mudfossil University
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0PrI_ZgEg_OuwZk1NRvLp
🌑 Silver Bullet 🔫 🧬Genetic manipulation 🧫💉🩸
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZyQDjXFdk-cJ6DiPM2q29C&si=Rk_-6CiMt41xLZfr
🪖2024 Operational Law Handbook Military ⚖️
https://www.loc.gov/resource/llmlp.2024_Operational_Law_Handbook/?pdfPage=15
🧟♂️Infection by bacteria, virus, evil magic or emp🧟♀️contagion/space
CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
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