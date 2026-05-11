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Arrogance & Idols
Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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🪔 Links :

Starmer & Macron

https://youtu.be/vesv94h_5Ps?si=ll7bRjmSqsMVxF8W

They worship Stonehenge

https://youtu.be/yOWS9e_r5OI?si=26sGTYRkjh7FiTKN

War within a War

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvatlttQNOvf/

Blood on Hormuz Island

https://youtu.be/HYbSiIWK6vE?si=APJavLFCM5oPDzyZ

Military industrial complex : President Eisenhower warned

https://youtu.be/cyZoUfNsUl8?si=KhCk_NUnanWbx_2K


👑 Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus 7π • π^7


“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.” Luke 8:17


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☸️Wheels of deceit ☸️

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🛑 MUST WATCH !!! 🕳Gotthard tunnel & CERN

Plans against humanity 🧬Genetic tampering

https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/

PROPHECY CERN:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTYlma7pBpmEEFVWaOCUemIo&si=DqlVqPojVfWM4Jtv

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🪖2024 Operational Law Handbook Military ⚖️

https://www.loc.gov/resource/llmlp.2024_Operational_Law_Handbook/?pdfPage=15

🧟‍♂️Infection by bacteria, virus, evil magic or emp🧟‍♀️contagion/space

CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.



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iranwarmilitary industrial complexidolsuk starmer
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34:23End Screen

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