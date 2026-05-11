Arrogance & Idols

🪔 Links :

Starmer & Macron

https://youtu.be/vesv94h_5Ps?si=ll7bRjmSqsMVxF8W

They worship Stonehenge

https://youtu.be/yOWS9e_r5OI?si=26sGTYRkjh7FiTKN

War within a War

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvatlttQNOvf/

Blood on Hormuz Island

https://youtu.be/HYbSiIWK6vE?si=APJavLFCM5oPDzyZ

Military industrial complex : President Eisenhower warned

https://youtu.be/cyZoUfNsUl8?si=KhCk_NUnanWbx_2K





👑 Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus 7π • π^7





“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.” Luke 8:17





🪔“She can’t do that, ❤️‍🔥YES I can” 🪔

Channel #1 YouTube: 🎓164 public playlists

📍🟫 LISTEN & WATCH / Go to : PLAYLISTS 🟫📍

🎧Reference, teachings, prophecy & hope🎧

https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst





🖥️ WATCHABLE BROADCAST VIDEOS :

Rumble:

http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast

Bitchute:

https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq

YouTube:

Channel #2 🪔exclusively spiritual videos

https://youtube.com/@enlightenmentKMM





🇺🇸 Wake Up playlist 🇺🇸

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK

🍴Tidbits & FINAL CALLS 🕵🏼‍♀️Reveals

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTae4iegzjGGEdo65u-rTT-Y&si=BHuhBqkmSVGAqHXo

🎙️COUNTDOWN ⚡️ SHOCKWAVES WARNINGS

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZsBF7F8sAExoWK5NvX8cpI&si=-fsgzx3lHAkk9FcY

🆕 Spiritual updates🪖Ground level warnings

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbNeXSqQCH88Sk8Hb447rb0&si=RbkC0sPj7LeZc7D0





PODCASTS linked to most app platforms

🎧Listen here🎧

https://blondiebroadcast.buzzsprout.com/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539

📱 Telegram: most VIDEOS posted

https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

social links:

https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast

https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta

https://x.com/LuvCampDelta





☸️Wheels of deceit ☸️

https://youtu.be/CDQZx3GXxUk?si=s7GDiyXYH82gSMK7

🛑 MUST WATCH !!! 🕳Gotthard tunnel & CERN

Plans against humanity 🧬Genetic tampering

https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/

PROPHECY CERN:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTYlma7pBpmEEFVWaOCUemIo&si=DqlVqPojVfWM4Jtv

☄️💥DESTROYER SYSTEM 💥☄️

🔭PLANE-X Nibiru Arboda Red Dragon Nemesis Dark Star

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw

🔬 Untold History & Mudfossil University

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0PrI_ZgEg_OuwZk1NRvLp

🌑 Silver Bullet 🔫 🧬Genetic manipulation 🧫💉🩸

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZyQDjXFdk-cJ6DiPM2q29C&si=Rk_-6CiMt41xLZfr

🪖2024 Operational Law Handbook Military ⚖️

https://www.loc.gov/resource/llmlp.2024_Operational_Law_Handbook/?pdfPage=15

🧟‍♂️Infection by bacteria, virus, evil magic or emp🧟‍♀️contagion/space

CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf





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Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.







