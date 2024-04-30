Gardasil, 13 y.o. with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia, instead of 86 y.o.

"The data I presented to the vaccine court about children getting advanced cancers from the Gardasil shot. What did you think was gonna happen when you injected nine or 10 strains of oncogenes bound to deadly aluminum? You injected the oncogenes, in that synthetic lipid nanoparticle that Robert Malone designed to express the spike protein. A synthetic lipid nanoparticle is a virus! So that virus, injected, between 2015 and 2019 we proved in vaccine court with accelerated myelopoiesis, you know, exactly how now a 12 year old girl is getting a deadly cancer called Acute Myelogenous Leukemia, just what the Canadians were saying they were seeing at 13 years old, and the normal time, age time for somebody to develop that leukemia, is 86 years old!"

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/26/2024

Full episode #189 The Perfect Triangle: https://www.brighteon.com/cdfcbf49-2d74-4cb2-9a66-8df8c253288b?t=732