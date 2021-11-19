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Project Veritas: CBS Training Employees to Abandon Objective Journalism
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40 views • November 19, 2021
In the video it says that this is being taught nation wide. Exodus 20:16 says "You shall not bear false witness against thy neighbor." We as Christ Followers need to pray that God has mercy on these people, and, that He will reveal Himself to them before it is too late!
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