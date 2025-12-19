RT News - December 19 2025 9AM GMT

December 19, 2025

rt.com





European divisions fail to produce an agreement on using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's budget, turning instead to borrowed money as a solution. The Hungarian Prime Minister warns the continued support for Kiev will bring the EU closer to war. The US strikes again - hitting another vessel in international waters, killing five people. As Donald Trump claims he does not need authorization from congress for land attacks on Venezuela. Syrians call for international attention over Israel's creeping cross-border offensive as the IDF moves further into a UN-mandated buffer zone. West Jerusalem claims it wants dialogue with Damascus to resolve the territorial dispute.









