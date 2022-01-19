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THE BATTLE OF TRENTON: PARTS 1 - 3 from TheHighwire.com
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11 views • January 19, 2022
WATCH VIDEOS HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/battle-of-trenton-part-1/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/battle-of-trenton-part-2/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/battle-of-trenton-part-3/
New Jersey protesters rally in the morning outside the NJ State Capitol to oppose S2173, a bill aimed at removing religious exemptions for students in public school. Del Bigtree and The HighWire Team are there providing all day coverage.
ORIGINAL AIR-DATE: January 13, 2020
https://thehighwire.com/videos/battle-of-trenton-part-2/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/battle-of-trenton-part-3/
New Jersey protesters rally in the morning outside the NJ State Capitol to oppose S2173, a bill aimed at removing religious exemptions for students in public school. Del Bigtree and The HighWire Team are there providing all day coverage.
ORIGINAL AIR-DATE: January 13, 2020
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