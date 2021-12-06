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1205-2021-ONE WOMAN'S MULTIPLE INJURIES FROM SHEDDING...INCLUDING LOSS OF TWINS AT 6 MONTHS...AND MUCH MORE
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224 views • December 06, 2021
Lynn shares emails from a mother whose daughter was expecting twins, miscarried at 6 mos, had kidney failure, had open heart surgery, now has a pacemaker and is still in the hospital after 4 months. Lynn also shares from another friend who describes deaths and permanent injuries in family members and friends. There is much more in this video:
Video beginning: mother’s description of all happening to her daughter from shedding;
5 minutes: a comment from an email regarding statin drugs in the jab
5:50 minutes: a friend shares her immediate circle of family and friends to death and permanent injuries from the injection
9:10 minutes: Dave Hodges and John Martin talk about the implications of wasting disease in deer and elk and our food supply, as well as Omicron…scramble the letters….it spells moronic
21.30 minutes: Greg Hunter and Dr. Eads and her post-Thanksgiving emergency room experience with vaxxed and unvaxded patients
26.50 minutes: The Patient Bill of Rights
28.30 minutes: Cumbre Vieja update…no it’s not quieting down
29.20 minutes: Truck Driver to Steve Quayle, US closing travel to Canada by unvaxxed truck drivers will hurt the food supply delivery even more
Be sure to visit https://plasmaenergysolution.com TO FIND OUT MORE SEE OUR BLOGS AND SPECIAL REPORTS ON OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution, PMA is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
Video beginning: mother’s description of all happening to her daughter from shedding;
5 minutes: a comment from an email regarding statin drugs in the jab
5:50 minutes: a friend shares her immediate circle of family and friends to death and permanent injuries from the injection
9:10 minutes: Dave Hodges and John Martin talk about the implications of wasting disease in deer and elk and our food supply, as well as Omicron…scramble the letters….it spells moronic
21.30 minutes: Greg Hunter and Dr. Eads and her post-Thanksgiving emergency room experience with vaxxed and unvaxded patients
26.50 minutes: The Patient Bill of Rights
28.30 minutes: Cumbre Vieja update…no it’s not quieting down
29.20 minutes: Truck Driver to Steve Quayle, US closing travel to Canada by unvaxxed truck drivers will hurt the food supply delivery even more
Be sure to visit https://plasmaenergysolution.com TO FIND OUT MORE SEE OUR BLOGS AND SPECIAL REPORTS ON OUR WEBSITE AND CLICK THE "FREE SPECIAL REPORTS" BOX ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE HOME PAGE. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution, PMA is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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