AmazingFacts & SDA Pastors Violate 3rd Angel's Message. Claiming Tithe on Taxes. 501c3 Tax Exemption
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
48 followers
Follow
10 views • 1 day ago

Doug Batchelor of Amazing Facts, Andrew Henriques of ProphesyAgainTV, Isaac Olatunji of Stateline SDA, and Stephen Bohr of Secrets Unsealed are commiting adultery through 501c3 or tax exempt status.


The 2026 federal tax filing season, scheduled to open in late January and end on April 15, is one of the most anticipated in years. Tens of millions of taxpayers are expected to receive larger refunds due to the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), which increased the standard deduction and the Child Tax Credit (CTC). Millions more can claim new deductions for tips, overtime income, and auto loan interest, while Americans 65 and older can claim a $6,000 seniors deduction. Taxpayers itemizing their deductions may benefit from a higher cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions than the $10,000 cap that was in place from 2018-2024. The IRS, the agency responsible for answering taxpayers’ questions, processing tax returns, and issuing tax refunds, has faced changes in leadership, staffing levels, and available resources. The agency will also face pressure from policymakers in Washington to deliver refunds efficiently and quickly, while preventing fraud and improper payments and juggling the dozens of changes contained in OBBB.


‘One Nation Under God’: 2026 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage Inspired by 250th Anniversary of U.S. The 2026 pilgrimage is set to kick off on May 24 in St. Augustine, Florida, and conclude on July 5 in Philadelphia.


Gun rights on private property debated at Supreme Court. Justice Alito questions state requirement for property owner consent before bringing firearms into private businesses


The 1st Amendment was never meant to separate church and state.


Travel chaos warning as 6,000 flights face disruption across 50 US airports... with Texas bracing for the worst


#AmazingFacts

#501c3

#SDA

#DougBatchelor

#Taxes

#SundayLaw

#StatelineSDA

#ProphesyAgainTV

#SecretsUnsealed


#SundayLaw

#Trump

#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#SundayLaw

#Aviation

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
501c3sdaseventh day adventistchurch and statesunday lawellen whitesda churchsaved to serveandrew henriquesamazing factssecrets unsealedstephen bohrdoug batchelorsaving health ministriesdavid housesunday law updatesda pastorsstateline sda3rd angels messageisaac olatunji jrprophesy again tvproject latter rainsda taxessda tithes2026 national eucharistic pilgrimage
