The Magic Is Gone — Disney Cruise Arrests & The Fall of the Predator Shield

On Friday, May 8th, federal agents executed Operation Tidal Wave. They hit five cruise ships in San Diego and walked off with 28 workers in handcuffs. One of those ships was the Disney cruise ship Magic.





These people weren't just crew members. They were allegedly part of a massive child exploitation network hiding behind a pixie dust corporate logo.





Kristy Allen delivers a raw, emotional Tsunami of Truth that connects the dots between entertainment empires and the intelligence apparatus that protected them. She shares her own personal connection — a family member trained as a colonel, assigned to Disneyland every year to "learn a new language." When his own granddaughter accused him of heinous acts, the magic vanished forever.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.