Street fighting by "IDF" and work with a 40-mm automatic grenade launcher Mk.47 Mod.0 Striker in the Gaza Strip

Published 14 hours ago

Street fighting "IDF" and work with a 40-mm automatic grenade launcher Mk.47 Mod.0 Striker in the Gaza Strip.

Adding:  There are so many images of men in GAZA taken as prisoners only because they are military age. This:

IDF captures Palestinian men en masse in Gaza

All men are stripped down to their underwear, searched, blindfolded, and then loaded onto transport to be sent to filtration camps, where prisoners are checked for connections with Hamas.



