7/20/2021 The CCP Regime Can Do Nothing About the Floods, Except Issuing Notices and Lies About the Death Toll

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The CCP regime ruling the country in a mafia-style with falsehood, and in front of heavy rainfall and reservoir discharging, the communist government has no means, no capabilities to save its people but just shouting no sleep like a log and do self-protection, reporting false death toll to cover up